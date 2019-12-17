Jaipur: In a shocking incident, a rape victim’s father was murdered by the accused who was roaming free even after his bail was cancelled by the court. Bringing to the fore the sheer negligence of the Rajasthan police, this incident was reported to have taken place in the early hours of Monday in the Sadri village of Rajasthan’s Pali district.

According to the police, the rape accused barged into the house of the rape victim and stabbed her father around 1.30 a.m. When her mother and brother tried to come to his rescue, the attacker stabbed them also.

The accused identified as Dhannaram then jumped from the rooftop in a bid to escape, but got injured police said. Later he was caught by the villagers and handed over to the police.

The body of deceased was handed over to his family after post-mortem. The accused, Dhannaram, a resident of the Kishanpura village in Pali has a shop in Nasik.

The complainant in her complaint lodged November 10 said that the accused took her to Nasik where he raped her. The police officials said that the minor girl eloped with Dhannaram in July and returned to her home November 10.

Soon after her return, she lodged a rape and abduction complaint against the accused and, thereafter, an investigation was done. The police went to Nasik, but did not arrest him.

Meanwhile, the accused got interim bail from the Nasik court. However, on December 13, the ADJ court in Pali cancelled his bail, but he was not arrested by the police.

The post-mortem report said that there are 11 injury marks by a sharp edged weapon on the body. The victim’s brother got his fingers cut in the attack and her mother too have injuries on her body. All through the attack, Dhannaram was screaming that he would kill everyone, said the victim.

According to Pali Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma, Station House Officer (SHO) Rajdeependra has been suspended for his negligence in his case. A departmental inquiry has also been ordered and security has been provided to the rape victim.