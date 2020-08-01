Mumbai: The ongoing saga involving the suicide of Hindi cinema actor Sushant Singh Rajput has made some startling revelations.

The latest to offer their insight into the case is Sushant’s bodyguard who shared many shocking claims involving Sushant’s ex-girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty.

In an explosive interview with Republic TV, Sushant’s bodyguard said, “Sushant would be unconscious and asleep, the party would be at his expense…he was used as a money card. Rhea’s lifestyle changed from traveling in autos to Maserati. House staff would also complain about the wastage of food. Drug store owners would look at me suspiciously when I went to buy medicines for Sushant.”

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares shocking details that cast doubt over suicide claims; read here

The bodyguard said on the allegations against Rhea that “the case should be investigated and Sushant should get justice. There was a lot of change in Sushant’s behavior after meeting Rhea. All of his staff was replaced. I was the only old staff left.”

The bodyguard said that only Rhea’s family members came to Sushant’s house. Sushant’s family members never used to come. Rhea used to keep an eye on all the expenditures. Sushant’s expenses were very low, but if 15 crore was spent in a year then it should be investigated.

On the question of giving drug overdose to Sushant, the bodyguard said that, “Whenever we wanted to meet him, we were told that Sir is sleeping. At first everything was fine but after the Europe Tour, his health started to deteriorate. Since then, he was often ill.”

Also Read: Sensational disclosure by Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook will leave you stunned; read here