Mumbai: The suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput has taken a different turn.

In last two-three days a number of disclosures has been made in this case. Now recently, the gym trainer of Sushant Singh Rajput has also made some revelations about the actor. The trainer has told that Sushant was taking some medicines since December 2019.

In fact, KK Singh, father of Sushant, registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty July 25. In this FIR, Sushant’s father made many serious allegations against Rhea.

Meanwhile, the gym trainer of Sushant has revealed that the late actor was taking some mysterious medicines which had a negative effect on his health.

Speaking to Times Now, Samee Ahmed, gym trainer of Sushant, said that Sushant had never taken these medicines before. The actor’s hands and feet were constantly trembling because of the drugs. Samee said, “Sushant had never used this medicine before. Sushant had said that he was taking a course of these medicines for a month or two. When I refused him, he said that after starting the course it cannot be stopped in the middle.”

Samee further revealed that Sushant had told him that he was suffering from depression as well as dengue.

“Sushant told me in November that he was suffering from dengue after returning from Paris. Apart from this, he was also taking counseling from a doctor. Sushant’s behavior had changed a lot. Sushant never used to take medicines. Due to these medicines, he was not able to work out properly,” he added.

Notably, Sushant was found dead 14 June at his Mumbai flat. Mumbai Police continues to investigate the case and has recorded the statement of nearly 40 people.

