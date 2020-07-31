New Delhi: Allegations and counter-allegations… that seem to be the order of the day as far as Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide is concerned. An FIR has been filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh. In it he has named six people including Sushant Singh Rajput’s erstwhile girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide by the actor in Patna.

Rhea’s statement to court

Once that FIR was filed, Rhea moved the Supreme Court with the plea that the FIR and the case be shifted to Mumbai from Patna. In it Rhea has stated that she was in a live-in relationship with Sushant for more than a year. However, she had shifted to her own residence June 8. It was just six days before the actor died by suicide June 14 at his South Bandra residence in Mumbai. It shold be stated here that Sushant’s family has accused Rhea of fraud and abetment to suicide.

Rhea in her petition to seek a transfer of the case against her from Patna to Mumbai has said that Sushant was suffering from acute depression. The death triggered huge controversy amid allegations of nepotism in the Hindi film industry. Maharashtra police that are investigating the case have so far interrogated 40 people. Among them are top filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Chhabra and Aditya Chopra. Rhea also has been grilled for over seven hours. In fact Mukesh Chhabra was the director of Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara.

Facing harassment

A lot of other developments have taken place since the FIR has been filed by KK Singh. It has come as a shock to Rhea. She has argued in her petition that a case has been concocted by Sushant’s father to harass her. In the petition, she also said she fears he would influence the investigation by the Bihar police and the trial. This is because the local authorities are hand-in-glove with him. It should be stated here that KK Singh is a member of the Bihar police. Rhea in her petition has said that she would be unable to get fair and just trial, she said.

Controversial transaction

The FIR filed against Rhea has an interesting point. It mentions a ‘controversial transaction’ worth Rs 15 crore. This information has attracted the attention of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is now looking into a possible money laundering angle.

In the FIR KK Singh has said, “I tried many times to reach out to my son and talk to him. However, Rhea and her associates and family members did not allow me to talk to my son.”