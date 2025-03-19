A disturbing viral video has sent shockwaves across social media, showing an elderly man engaging in perverse behaviour towards a young woman inside a commercial store.

The viral video, which has gained massive traction on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) and other platforms, captures the shocking sequence of events that led to swift street justice.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a handle named ‘Justicia Por Mano Propia’.

Viejo acosador se pasó con una chica y unos tipos le dieron puñoterapia a ver si se le quita lo pervertido a este viejo pic.twitter.com/lngxwgidek — Justicia Por Mano Propia (@OjoPorOjoX) March 15, 2025

The incident reportedly took place in a retail store where the young woman was casually doing her job at the cash counter. In the viral footage, the elderly man can be seen making explicit gestures towards the woman. His behaviour quickly escalates as he attempts to expose his private parts, leaving the woman completely shaken. Frozen in disbelief, the young woman stands horrified.

The later part of the video shows a group of men confronting the perverted old man in the middle of a road.

The situation takes a violent turn as the enraged men begin thrashing the old man black and blue. The clip shows them dragging him to the floor, landing heavy punches and kicks. Some voices in the background can be heard hurling abuses at the old man for his disgusting behaviour.

The viral video has ignited fierce debate on social media, with users applauding the men for delivering instant justice while others argue that the law should have handled the situation.

PNN