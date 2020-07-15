Cuttack: It might shock you to know that, a disease stricken and destitute man named Achyutananda Parida who happens to be the son of an ex-Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of British-Indian police force, begs alms these days for his survival.

Achyutananda’s father, late Dibakar Parida was a competent police officer and had fought the Second World War for British Army on behalf of India. After the formation of Orissa Police Department, following India’s independence, Dibakar was given appointment here following which he retired as DSP in 1980.

However, his circumstances compelled him to beg for a square meal after times got tough. Amid lockdown restrictions he barely manages a square meal a day, as most of the temples in Cuttack city are closed.

Few days back, Achyutananda was begging at Khannagar Shirdi Sai temple. The whereabouts of his family came to light when two youths belonging to Bidanasi area in the city extended him helping hands.

Notably, Dibakar was quite renowned in the department and the city as well. Achyutananda was also handling a flourishing business on his right. After his father retired, he along with his family had been staying together at Tulasipur police colony.

As his fate would have it, Achyutananda suffered from acute neurological disorder in 2003. After the demise of his father in 2008 July, his mental and physical conditions deteriorated further.

Following these spateful turn of events, Achyutananda’s business gradually became slack and saw a rapid downfall. He lost his eyesight and suffered from paralytic deformities as well forcing him to crawl the from one temple to another begging every day.

Despite visiting the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell and Governor’s Grievance Cell for state government assistance, he still suffers the same ill fate and is met with administrative apathy.

Still unmarried, Achtuyananada spends his time in a discarded house at Manasinghpatna area all alone. When he was taken to a local hospital by two youths for treatment, it was known that medicines of over Rs 6,000 per month would be needed for his wellness which he could barely afford. It remains to be seen if the administration turns its attention to the plight of Achtuyananda or let fate take its course.

PNN