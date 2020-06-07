Cuttack: Many retail outlets here are selling food products past their expiry dates. They are doing so to avoid losses, alleged people who have been sold such stuff.

The stockpile of products has increased as outlets have not been able to sell those due to lockdown implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Most of these products are now past their expiry dates. However, shopkeepers are selling those to avoid huge losses.

Locals alleged that officials of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) are turning a blind eye to such illegal acts. They said that the officials are not conducting raids on a regular basis to prevent selling of food products that ideally should be disposed of.

As per the provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, food products past their expiry dates should not be sold at all. It is punishable under law.

Since the relaxation of lockdown June 1, many shops and retail outlets have opened in Cuttack district. Taking advantage of the situation the shopkeepers are selling products that should not be sold at all, locals alleged.

Shopkeepers on the other hand have a different version to offer. They said manufacturers are reluctant to take back their products. Companies are also not supplying fresh goods, Hence they have no option but to sell products which are stale.

Among the products that are being sold after expiry dates are biscuits, cakes, fruit juices, noodles, mixtures and other variants of snacks.

PNN