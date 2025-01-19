Mumbai: After leaving the audience and mentors impressed with some terrific performances, Shradha Mishra finally lifted the trophy of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’.

While Subhasree Debnath became the first runner-up, Ujwal Motiram Gajbhar was the second runners-up. Adding star power to the evening, Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurti were seen gracing the stage with some melodious performances. Joining them during the finale was the former cricketing icon Harbhajan Singh, who unveiled the ILT20 trophy.

Winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Shradha Mishra shared her excitement with the following words, “This is a dream come true for me. My journey on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been a transformative learning experience, thanks to the constant support and guidance of my mentors. Recording my first OG single, ‘Dhokebazi,’ composed by Sachin-Jigar, was a milestone moment, and I am overwhelmed by the love it received. I’m carrying a treasure trove of memories and looking forward to embarking on my singing career with renewed passion. Thank you to everyone who made this journey so beautiful.”

Talking about Sharadha Mishra’s journey on the show, Sachin Sanghvi was quoted saying, “Shradha’s exceptional performance and consistency throughout the season has been awe-inspiring. Her dedication and pursuit of perfection have been exemplary. This season was particularly special as it provided contestants the opportunity to release their original singles, a stepping stone into the music fraternity. Personally, I’ve always wanted a younger sister, and I saw one in Shradha today. I wish all the contestants great success as they move forward in their careers.”

Additionally, Jigar Saraiya revealed, “For me, all six finalists are winners. What made Shradha truly stand out was her versatility and determination. Watching such immense talent up close has been a privilege. I am confident that each contestant will carve a successful path in the music industry, and I wish them all the best for the future.”

