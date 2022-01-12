Mumbai: Ace singer Shreya Ghoshal talks about her upcoming single, ‘Uff’, featuring ‘Naagin 3’ fame Heli Daruwala and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor Mohsin Khan.

‘Uff’ is an independent track which portrays heartbreak. Through its lyrics the song brings out innermost emotions of agony and pain that one experiences during those tough times.

Commenting on the same, Shreya says: “It’s always a great experience while working with Indie Music Label. Being my first song of 2022, it’s personally very close to my heart and I must compliment the entire team for working towards the vision we set out with. I have had a great time working on this song and I hope the listeners enjoy it just as much.”

‘Uff’ features Heli Daruwala and Mohsin Khan, music by Shreyas Puranik, lyrics by Kumaar and directed by Arif Khan. It will be released on Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel January 14.