Abu Dhabi: Star opener of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Shubman Gill is confident about the former champions progressing to the playoffs. This in spite of KKR lying in the bottom-half of the points table in this year’s IPL with just two wins from seven games. IPL-2021 started in India, but had to be suspended as the Covid-19 pandemic struck various franchises. The second half of the IPL will be played in the UAE and will resume September 19.

“I think we are very much in contention for a top-four finish. Whichever team qualify, you never know what will happen,” Shubman Gill told the KKR website after reaching the team hotel here. Hopefully we will win the remaining matches, make sure we qualify and then we’ll see where we go from there,” Gill said.

The talented right-hander had a below-par season in the first half of the IPL. He scored just 132 runs at an average of 18.85 and was not able to convert his starts.

Gill talked about his plans for phase II of IPL 2021. “If we keep doing what we have done in the past years and just enjoy our game, then it is possible that we will do well or qualify. We have the talent to beat any other team in the tournament,” the opener asserted.

KR will resume their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here September 20. India skipper Virat Kohli is expected to play in the game.