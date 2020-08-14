Jharsuguda: The Jharsuguda district administration has partially relaxed shutdown restrictions in this town, ahead of agrarian festival – Nuakhai as well as for Independence Day.

Keeping in mind the mass festivals, the decision to partially lift shutdown restricts was taken by Jharsuguda District Collector Saroj Kumar Samal. Relaxations will be applicable only on dates as specified. It should however, be stated here that weekly shutdown restrictions have been extended till August 31, as per an order issued by the collector.

Shops will remain open from 7.00am to 5.00pm August 22 for the sale of different items needed for the Nuakhai festival and from 7.00am to 1.00pm August 23. Similarly, shutdown restrictions have been relaxed from 7.00am to 11.00am August 15 for celebration of the Independence Day.

However, Jharsuguda denizens and local outfits who are publicly conducting the ‘Nuakhai Bhetghat’ programmes have been disallowed by the district administration. Likewise, denizens may observe Ganesh Puja only at their respective households, not publicly.

It should be stated here that weekend shut down restrictions have been imposed in order to prevent any probable spread of coronavirus infection in the days ahead, as COVID-19 positive cases are on rise here.

Residents of the district and local outfits had earlier demanded relaxation in shutdown restrictions for Nuakhai festival August 23.

PNN