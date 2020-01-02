Padmapur: A Standard-V student along with his elder brother in Basudevpur area of Bhadrak has brought about an innovation in bicycle segment. This hybrid bicycle can run on a litre of petrol for 60 km.

Such innovation of making a hybrid variant of bicycle has been drawing curious crowds to his house every day.

The innovator is Subham Soubhagya Agasti, a student of Royal Public School. A native of Kamargaon under Basudevpur block, Agasti had a passion to play with mechanisms and automated toys from the very childhood.

He used to buy these toys and tamper with them. Interestingly, after traffic laws were strictly enforced, an idea of making petrol-run bicycle struck his mind. Driving license, PUCs and insurance are not mandatory for such bicycles, he added.

He shared his idea with his elder brother Jagabandhu Agasti, who is a BTech (Electrical Engineer).

The two siblings had already worked on this concept two years ago, The two relentlessly searched on internet about various mechanisms and spare parts that would make their idea workable. They had purchased some devices and spare parts.

The racing bicycle is equipped with an 80 CC engine, a silencer, a fuel tank, clutches and accelerator. The total cost of the machines and spare parts used in the bicycle is Rs 20,000.

The fuel tank can contain two litres of petrol. They took two months to make the hybrid bicycle ready for run.

The bicycle can run up to 60 km/litre if its speed is 40/45 km per hour.

One can start the bicycle by pressing a paddle and then releasing its clutch.

The bicycle is user-friendly for people of all categories.

The siblings hope that such hybrid bicycle will find favours from student community, because riders will not require DL, PUCs and insurance.

Their parents – Narahari Agasti and Gitanjali, both teachers by profession – are happy with the innovation of their children.