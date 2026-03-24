Thakurmunda: In a shocking incident, three brothers allegedly beat their father to death after he assaulted their mother in Mayurbhanj district Monday morning.

The incident occurred in Kashibeda village under Saleibeda gram panchayat within Thakurmunda police limits. The accused trio later surrendered at the police station.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem and detained the three sons of the deceased.

A murder case (35/26) has been registered in connection with the incident. The deceased has been identified as Sule Gagarai, 60.

His wife, Menj, who sustained serious injuries in the assault, has been admitted to the Thakurmunda CHC. According to police, Sule frequently quarrelled with his wife and sons at home.

At around 7 am Monday, he allegedly assaulted his wife following a dispute, leaving her injured.

Enraged by the attack, the couple’s three sons — Turam, Ishwar and Parshuram — reportedly thrashed their father with sticks, leading to his death on the spot.

After the incident, the three siblings admitted their mother to the hospital and later surrendered to the police.