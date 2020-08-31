Mumbai: The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput is being currently investigated by the CBI. As we know, Siddharth Pithani has been grilled since the start by the CBI. In fact, he was grilled separately at the CBI Headquarters in Mumbai too.

The techie who was living with the late actor at his Mont Blanc residence has told the investigating agency that OP Singh, who is the commissioner of Faridabad told him to bring down the body of Sushant Singh Rajput to save him.

He also said that June 9, 2020 it was he who deleted all the files from Sushant Singh Rajput’s eight hard disks at the actor’s behest. It seems he was very disturbed after the death of Disha Salian. She had been appointed as his secretary some time back.

Disha Salian was working for Bunty Sajdeh’s Cornerstones. She committed suicide on the night of June 8. It seems Sushant Singh Rajput became very anxious after hearing the news. He fainted. Then, he told Siddharth Pithani to keep him abreast of what was in the news about him.

It seems reading his name in the news along with Disha Salian upset him immensely. As per reports of his doctor that have been accessed by some news channels, it is being said that he had hyper anxiety.

Earlier, reports came out that he had said that people came at the house June 8, 2020 and they deleted all the matter from the hard disks. There were reports of people coming even June 15. The late actor’s sister Meetu Singh was living with him from June 9 – 13, 2020.

This happened June 14. It seems he refused to eat dinner on the night of June 13, and only drank a glass of water in the morning. Then, he locked himself up in the room. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in the afternoon of June 14, 2020.