New Delhi: India’s chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand feels that excluding badminton from the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow has been aimed at ‘stunting the progress of nations like India’. He added that the move should be scrutinised and discussed with the relevant stakeholders.

Expressing his disappointment, the former shuttler said that badminton’s snub from the Games is a ‘significant lapse’ and lacks ‘clear reasoning and jeopardising its growth’.

“I am deeply appalled and disappointed by the decision to exclude badminton from the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow—a judgment that appears aimed at stunting the progress of nations like India. Badminton has brought us immense pride and success, serving as a vital platform for our brightest talents to shine on the international stage. This decision represents a significant lapse not just for Indian badminton, but for the sport worldwide, lacking clear reasoning and jeopardising its growth,” Gopichand said in a statement.

“It is crucial that we raise our voices and bring this issue to the appropriate authorities to ensure badminton continues to thrive and inspire future generations. As the sport experiences exponential growth globally, the reasons for its exclusion must be scrutinized and discussed with the relevant stakeholders. We cannot allow such shortsighted decisions to undermine the progress we have tirelessly achieved,” he added.

In badminton, India has won an impressive 31 medals, including 10 gold, eight silver and 13 bronze. Notably, India was to enter the 2026 edition as defending champions in men’s and women’s singles, as well as men’s doubles.

The 23rd edition of the CWG is set to be held in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2, 2026, will feature only 10 sports. The Glasgow 2026 sports list is significantly leaner than Birmingham 2022 with the exclusions of hockey, cricket, wrestling, table tennis and squash. Shooting, which was also dropped from the Birmingham 2022 CWG programme, is still out.

In most of the sports which have been dropped from the Games, India won multiple medals in the last edition in Birmingham.

India won 61 medals including 22 gold in the last edition of the Games. 12 in wrestling, seven each in boxing and table tennis, six in badminton, two each in hockey and squash and one in cricket – more than half of the total medals.