Berhampur: Silver bricks worth over Rs 40 lakh allegedly smuggled from Berhampur in Ganjam district were seized by Andhra Pradesh police near Ichchapuram late Wednesday night. Three persons were arrested by the cops in connection with this incident.

According to reports, three youths known to be P Suri Babu, Ijad Govinda and driver B Narasinghamulu of Machilipatnam were heading to Andhra Pradesh from Berhampur city in Ganjam district by a car, smuggling the silver bricks weighing around 61kg.

At Purushottampur checkpost on Odisha-Andhra border, police of the neighbouring state intercepted them and asked them to show valid documents supporting possession of huge quantity of silver.

After the accused failed to furnish valid documents, the cops arrested them on charges of silver smuggling and seized silver bricks along with their vehicle. Investigation into the incident has been initiated.

However, the Ichchapuram police has not yet traced the person from Berhampur who had supplied silver bricks, police sources said.

PNN