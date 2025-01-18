Bhubaneswar: Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam Saturday visited Raghurajpur artists’ village and the Sun Temple at Konark in Odisha’s Puri district on the second day of his tour to the state.

Accompanied by the First Lady of Singapore, Shanmugaratnam spent more than an hour at Raghurajpur heritage village and purchased two Pattachitra paintings, one on the theme of Ramayana and another on Lord Ganesh.

He interacted with the artists, saw paintings and enquired how the unique Pattachaitra arts are drawn.

“The President of Singapore enquired about the history and origin of Pattachaitra paintings and asked how we create such artwork,” said Prasant Kumar Subudhi, an artist and a member of the Raghurajpur Craftsmen Committee.

Ayush Mohapatra, an artist from Raghurajpur village, presented a painting of Shanmugaratnam and his wife in the backdrop of Puri Jagannath Temple.

“I am happy that the President himself received the painting from me,” Mohapatra said.

Raghurajpur in Odisha’s Puri district is known across the world for its Pattachitra paintings, palm leaf engraving and other kinds of traditional crafts.

Every house in the village is a gallery of Odisha’s rich cultural legacy.

Later, Shanmugaratnam visited the 13th-century Sun Temple at Konark where he was received by officials of the state government and the Archeological Survey of India (ASI).

“In view of the Singapore President’s visit, other tourists would not be allowed to the temple till 12 noon. Security has been strengthened across the district for Shanmugaratnam’s visit,” an official said.

Abhas Mohanty, a guide who assisted the Sangapore President during his visit to Konark, said, “We informed him about the people’s lifestyle across various civilizations of the world and human emotions described in the stonework at the temple. We also apprised him of the shape of stone statues at the Konark temple. He was really happy.”

After his return from Konark temple, the President is scheduled to undertake a visit to a Bharat Biotech vaccine manufacturing plant in Bhubaneswar.

The President Friday night visited galleries at ‘Kalabhoomi’ and saw Odisha’s art, handicrafts and handlooms.

He also spent time at the Jagannath Gallery and appreciated the spiritual consciousness and traditions of the state.

Odisha Governor Dr Haribabu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were present on the occasion.

The First Lady of Singapore also bought a saree from ‘Kalabhoomi’ and made the payment through UPI.

The President and his wife were served traditional Odia food.

A fusion dance of Odisha and Singapore was organised for the President and his wife.

PTI