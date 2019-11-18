Mumbai: Singer Darshan Raval has released the audio of his new song “Tu mileya”, which he has dedicated to his growing fans. Interestingly, unlike in the past, he has released only the audio this time, unlike his previous outings.

The “Chogada” hitmaker said: “I am the luckiest person I feel since I have such loyal and amazing fans. This is just our way to create more music that people can enjoy. The audio is out now and we are working on the video as we speak.”

Darshan had garnered fandom as a professional singer despite losing on the reality television show “India’s Raw Star”.

Commenting on the new song, Naushad Khan, MD of Indie Music Label, said: “We will be releasing the song’s video soon but we thought of coming out with the audio first followed by the video as it will prolong the longevity of the track. It’s a beautiful number which will definitely leave an impression on the listeners.”