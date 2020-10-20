New Delhi: Singer Darshan Raval has grown a lot as an artiste since his participation in a reality show back in 2014. After singing for multiple Hindi film films and singles, he is now ready to treat his fans with his debut album.

Darshan became the audience favourite when he participated in India’s Raw Star. He went on to sing for films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Teraa Surroor, Loveyatri and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. He has been active in the independent music space, too.

“Working on one single song is different and working on one entire album, an entire journey, an entire story, is very different. Every artise dreams of doing an album. I never got the time to work on so many songs together. Album needs a lot of time, a lot of dedication and a lot of hardwork. Not only me, the entire team has to do that,” Darshan told IANS.

Lack of time was keeping him away from working on an album, and the lockdown gave him the opportunity.

“I wanted to do an album since the last five years, but I think this was the time I could achieve this dream,” he said.

He had made a few songs during lockdown.

“It has been quite a journey. Judaiyaanis about separation and right now, we are seperated from everyone and everybody we love and everything we love and love to do. So that was the inspiration behind Judaiyaan,” Darshan explained about the title song of his upcoming album.

Darshan has recorded the song with Shreya Ghosal.

“When I made the first song ‘Judaiyaan’, the title song, and the first line was composed, I thought of Shreya Ghosal. I thought that if she would sing the song, it would become more beautiful. I’m very happy she loved the song and she sung it with all her heart,” he said about the newly released track.

It also has a reprise version.

“If there are two versions, there are two stories, two sides to the story and my fans have always loved that. They have a separate love for the reprise versions I do. Also, a reprise version has always been a good luck charm for me. Whenever I do a reprise version, it connects very well with fans,” said the singer.

He enjoys juggling between film and non-film songs and keeping himself busy, but the thought of giving up never came to him.

“I get tired of doing anything monotonous — like performing everyday for months and doing music sometimes. It’s tiring, but I never feel like quitting because since childhood I dreamt of doing music,” said Darshan.

“Sometimes it is monotonous, but I think every artiste has his timeout like he gets to travel. I love to travel, so I spend time with my friends. Travel relaxes me and brings me back in the mood so that I can work more,” he added.