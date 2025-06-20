New Delhi: Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia Friday appeared before the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for questioning in an alleged graft case related to the construction of classrooms in government schools here, officials said.

The ACB had summoned AAP leaders Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged graft in the construction of classrooms in government schools.

Jain appeared before the agency June 6.

The summons come after an FIR was registered by the ACB April 30 based on allegations of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi government schools.

