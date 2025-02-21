Pipli: In a show of exceptional generosity, three sisters of a Bengali Zamindar family have donated 35 decimals of their prime ancestral land in the appliqué hub here valued at over Rs 3 crore to Pipli Bazaar Panchu Dola Melana Committee. The historic festival of Holi congregation, which was struggling due to lack of dedicated space and was on the verge of being discontinued due to encroachment, has now found a permanent home thanks to this noble gesture by the siblings. The three sisters’ selfless act has been widely applauded by people from all walks of life. The institution had been facing difficulties due to shrinking land availability for over a century now.

