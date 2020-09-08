Jalpaiguri (West Bengal): Two tribal sisters were allegedly gangraped in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district. Following the gruesome act one of them died by suicide while the other girl is fighting for life at a hospital. This information was given by the police here Tuesday. The two sisters, aged 16 and 14, went out with some local youths September 4, their family said.

“We thought they went out as usual. However, they were missing for two days and came back on September 6,” their brother said.

As they were feeling unwell, the family took them to a local hospital. It referred them to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Also read: Teen girl gangraped and murdered in Madhya Pradesh, 3 arrested

“At the hospital, my sisters told us that they were gangraped by five men and how they managed to escape and reach home. Then we got to know that they consumed poison after coming back home. Due to consuming poison, they fell sick,” the victims’ brother added.

While the elder sister died on Monday night, the younger one’s condition is critical, officials said.

Police said they have arrested three persons in connection with the incident. A hunt is on for the other two.

As the body of one of the victim’s reached the village Tuesday, locals started protesting, pointing fingers at the police. Last month, another 16-year-old girl was gangraped in the same area. Her body was later found in the septic tank of a house, according to officials.

Locals alleged the police are yet to arrest the main accused in that case. The district police officials refused to comment on these allegations.

Local Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Khageshwar Ray met the girls’ father, who works at a tea garden. The MLA said he has asked the administration to take strict action.

Police said the accused have been booked on charges of rape and abetment of suicide.