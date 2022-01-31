Chennai: Director Sibi Chakravarthy’s much-awaited entertainer Don, featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead, will hit screens March 25, 2022.

Sivakarthikeyan’s production house, which is producing the film along with Lyca Productions, made the announcement on its Twitter handle.

It said, “Jolly mela maja aayegaa. Our ‘Don’ is all set to hit theatres March 25! Get ready for the theatrical celebration.”

Lyca Productions, too, confirmed the news with a tweet on its official account.

It said, “Who’s as excited as we are already? Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Don’ is all set for worldwide celebrations. In theatres from March 25, 2022.”

The news is bound to delight fans of Sivakarthikeyan, who were eagerly waiting for an announcement on the film’s release date. Initially, rumours doing the rounds in the industry had suggested that the makers were looking at dates in February.

The film, a campus entertainer, will have Sivakarthikeyan playing a college student in it. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan, the film has an ensemble cast that includes S.J. Suryah, Munishkanth, Soori, Kaali Venkat, Bala Saravanan and Sivaangi Krishnakumar, the young singer who shot to fame, after her stint in the popular television cookery show ‘Cooku with Comali’.

The film has music by Anirudh and cinematography by K.M. Bhaskaran.