Kendrapara: A six-foot-long female saltwater crocodile that had strayed into a pond in a village near Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha’s Kendrapara district was rescued and released into the wild Sunday, an official said.

The reptile had been roaming in Endalapur village for more than two weeks. The locals informed the forest officials, who later rescued it from the pond.

“The forest officials managed to net and rope it after a two-hour-long exercise. Later, it was released into the wild. The reptile did not cause any harm either to humans or domesticated animals,” said Chittaranjan Beura, the forest range officer of the park.

Crocodiles stray in search of food in village areas. They often leave the place for their original habitat within a few days as per their natural instinct, he said.

The Bhitarkanika National Park has 1,826 saltwater crocodiles.

