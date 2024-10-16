Berhampur: The Odisha Police Wednesday arrested six people for allegedly assaulting an excise constable here, an official said.

The 41-year-old constable was attacked when he was video-recording selling of alcoholic beverages near a closed liquor shop Monday, Berhampur police district SP Saravana Vivek M said.

The liquor shop near Old Bus Stand area under Town police station was closed in March as its owner did not renew its license, sources said.

Besides arresting the six, the police seized 1,210 bottles of India-made foreign liquor (IMFL) of different brands, illegally stored in the liquor shop.

The accused people allegedly snatched the constable’s mobile phones while he was on duty at the spot in civil dress.

The accused were arrested based on the local sources and verification of the footage of the CCTVs, said the SP.

PTI