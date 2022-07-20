Baripada: Six people were injured, two among them critical, after an onion-laden truck rolled over another vehicle at Badagan area near Bangriposi town of Mayurbhanj district Wednesday, police sources said.

According to local police and fire services personnel, a Bolero was on its way to Jamshedpur at the time of the incident which took place on National Highway-49 on the Bangriposi ghat stretch.

An onion-laden truck, which was coming from Nasik in Maharashtra lost traction and rolled over the Bolero.

Local police and fire services personnel reached the spot after being informed and led the rescue operation.

All six persons injured persons were initially admitted to Bangriposi hospital. Later two of them had to be shifted to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada as their condition deteriorated, the source informed.

