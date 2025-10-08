Amaravati: Six workers were charred to death and several others injured after a powerful explosion triggered a massive fire at a firecracker factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district Wednesday, officials said.

Police said a major fire broke out at the Lakshmi Ganapathi Fireworks unit in Komaripalem village of Rayavaram mandal in the afternoon.

The shed of the firecracker unit collapsed under the impact of a huge blast. Police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue and relief operation.

Fire services personnel had a tough time controlling the fire as it spread rapidly due to the presence of chemical material.

Six workers died on the spot after being trapped in the fire, while eight others were injured.

Two of the critically injured were admitted to a hospital at Anaparthy. The remaining were rushed to private hospitals.

There were about 15 workers in the unit. Officials suspect that some more may be buried under rubble.

The fire and huge explosion sent panic among people in the village and the neighbouring villages.

Police officers, revenue personnel, and senior fire department officials rushed to the spot and were monitoring the situation.

Authorities suspect that the accident may have occurred due to non-compliance with safety standards in the unit. The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the tragedy. He stated that the loss of several lives in this tragic accident has caused immense grief.

“I spoke with officials about the causes of the accident, the current situation, relief measures, and medical assistance. I have instructed senior officials to visit the incident site personally and participate in relief efforts,” the Chief Minister posted on ‘X’.

He directed officials to ensure the best medical aid to the injured. He assured all support to the affected families.

Home Minister V Anitha also expressed grief over the incident. She spoke to the district Superintendent of Police and fire services officials.