Bhubaneswar: Six Additional District and Sessions Courts are going to be set up in Odisha by the end of 2109.

Following the approval of Orissa High Court Chief Justice, KS Jhaveri, the government has taken a decision in this regard.

According sources at Cuttack district headquarters, a new court of Additional District and Sessions Judges will be established. This will be the fourth such court here.

Similarly, Bhadrak district headquarters will get a second Additional District and Sessions Court.

Likewise Additional District and Sessions Courts will come up in Nilagiri (Balasore district), Udla (Mayurbhanj district), Pattamundai (Kendrapara) district and Khariar (Nuapada district).

Setting up of six Additional District and Sessions Courts will certainly facilitate the judicial system and bring relief to the petitioners feel experts.

PNN