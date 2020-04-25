Bhubaneswar: The state government Saturday said it found six new COVID-19 positive cases in the state. All the six cases belong to Jajpur district, said sources.

Earlier in the day, Subroto Bagchi, chief spokesperson of the state government on COVID-19, said, “We have now 65 active cases and 33 cases of recoveries. 150 persons are now in hospital isolation.”

He said a total of 67 cases have been reported on violation of COVID-19 norms in the state. “These included 56 cases for violation of lockdown norms, one case for violation of home quarantine and 10 cases for other issues. 128 persons have been arrested by police for different violations,” he said. The official also said that food and accommodation along with health facilities had been provided through 2,610 camps for around 87,000 workers from other states stranded in Odisha during the nationwide lockdown.

“Today, 3,49,297 destitute and helpless persons have been provided with food in 5,490 Gram Panchayats. Similarly, in 114 urban local bodies 42,562 persons have been provided with food,” he added.