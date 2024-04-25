Hyderabad: Six members of a family were killed and two injured when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred near Durgapuram stage in Kodada town of Suryapet district of Telangana.

Six persons, including a baby, died on the spot. Two others were injured and were shifted to a government hospital at Kodad.

According to police, the SUV rammed from the rear into the truck parked by the roadside. The deceased were identified as Manikyamma, Chander Rao, Krishnam Raju, Swarna, Srikanth and Lasya. The family belonging to Khammam district was on their way to Vijayawada.

Police suspect overspeed led to the collision. The person driving the car failed to notice the truck which had broken down.