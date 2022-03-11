Koraput: Six wagons of a goods train on Friday derailed near Bheja Railway Station in Koraput district, railway sources said.

Though there were no reports of any casualty, train services on the route were disrupted. The Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express has been cancelled, they said.

The incident took place around 40 km from Koraput Railway Station in the early hours of Friday when the goods train carrying iron ore was on its way to Vishakhapatnam from Kirandul.

Railway officials have reached the spot and restored the tracks affected due to the derailment.

PTI