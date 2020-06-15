Cuttack: A six-year-old girl has tested positive for COVID-19 from Arunodaya Nagar under CMC area in Cuttack district. This information was given Monday in a tweet by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). The positive report of the girl came Sunday.

Sources said that the girl contracted the virus from his 37-year-old father who had tested positive for the infection June 13. All the family members had been put under home quarantine for the last one week. They had returned from Mumbai recently and since then had been put in home quarantine.

The CMC however, has not declared Arunodaya Nagar as containment zone as the family members have gone into isolation themselves. They had not met anyone since their return.

So far Cuttack district has reported 342 positive cases of coronavirus. Currently there are 176 cases are active cases while 165 persons have recovered from the disease. Only one fatality has been reported from the district so far.

PNN