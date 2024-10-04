Puri: The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) recently prohibited three servitors from entering the temple premises after they were found using iron cauldrons (kadhai) to prepare Mahaprasad for the deities and devotees. SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said the temple administration took a serious view of the violation of the age-old practice of cooking Mahaprasad in earthen pots. “We have served them show cause notice and directed a team comprising temple officials and senior servitors to inspect and siege the utensils from the temple kitchen,” Padhee said. “One of them, a Palia servitor, has been prohibited from performing the service of the deities and legal actions were taken under 1955-21 B (a) of the temple Act,” he said. Devotees were shocked to learn that iron utensils were used by the Supakaras in the temple kitchen to cook Mahaprasad, breaking the tradition.