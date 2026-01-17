Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC) Saturday approved revised guidelines for opening the Ratna Bhandar of the 12th-century shrine and conducting a detailed inventory of valuables stored within. The SJTMC has formulated an 11-page Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), which will be submitted to the state government for approval.

Following government approval, an auspicious date will be selected for the opening of the Ratna Bhandar, it was learnt. “Emphasis has been given to strict observance of traditional rituals in accordance with prescribed norms. Devotees will be allowed darshan of the deities from the ‘Baharkatha’ area,” said Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief Arabinda Kumar Padhee after a meeting of the committee. “The entire inventory process and verification will be conducted under CCTV surveillance, and all valuables will be digitally documented.

A new ‘Ratna Pallanka’ (the ceremonial bed of the deities) has been prepared and will be installed on an auspicious day,” he said. The SJTMC has also cancelled the memorandum of understanding with Birla Foundation regarding the establishment of an ‘Adarsh Gurukul’ for the children of temple servitors. A fresh pact will be signed with another organisation. Land for the project has already been acquired at Matitota in Puri, temple sources said. In response to public concern over increased parking fees of Rs 500 at Bhakta Niwas, the Temple managing committee has reduced the amount to Rs 240, effective from Sunday, across all the four lodgings managed by the temple. Restrictions have been imposed on the use of mobile phones by temple staff and servitors within the temple premises.