Bhubaneswar: The skeleton of a woman which was found inside a seized vehicle at Janla police outpost under Jatni police limits in Bhubaneswar has been sent to Hyderabad for skull mapping. This was informed by Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi while briefing media persons at a presser held here Sunday.

“The human skeleton has been sent to Hyderabad for skull mapping examination and the report is awaited,” Priyadarshi said.

The death of the woman is still a mystery and an unnatural death case has been registered which is being probed by Mahila police station. The police station IIC will probe into the matter. Identity of the deceased woman is yet to be ascertained, the senior police official added.

On being asked about a torn-up love letter which was also recovered from the spot and about the rape angle, Priyadarshi said, “We are investigating all aspects of the case.”

“The skeleton was found February 12, 2021. As the incident occurred on the outpost campus and an investigation was underway, the departmental action was taken against him for dereliction of duty after a few days,” the Commissioner said clarifying about the delay in suspending Janla police outpost in-charge in connection with the case.

Notably, the police officer-in-charge (OIC) Satyabrata Grahacharya of Janla outpost in Bhubaneswar was suspended for dereliction of duty Saturday after the skeleton was found inside the vehicle.

Ganjam police had seized cannabis from the vehicle at a place under Janla police limits in Bhubaneswar. The cops had followed the vehicle all the way from Ganjam to Bhubaneswar and seized the contraband. Later, the vehicle was taken to Janla police station.

PNN