Bhubaneswar: Amid rise of COVID-19 cases in several parts of the country, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday appealed people to strictly follow COVID-19 safety norms in order to prevent any probable lockdown-like situation in days ahead.

“The daily COVID-19 cases in Odisha are now below the 100-mark and ‘zero infection’ is our target. Even though the overall situation is under control, we should not get complacent as COVID-19 fear is not yet over,” Naveen said.

“Due to the cooperation and sacrifice of people, normalcy has now returned. Nobody wants to return to the lockdown phase and the only way out is to be cautious. People need to remain cautious and strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines,” he added.

COVID-19 situation has assumed serious proportions in several other states in the country including Maharashtra. Lockdown has been imposed in many parts there. On the contrary to which, the overall COVID-19 situation is under control in Odisha. However, people need to strictly abide by the prescribed safety protocols, the Chief Minister urged.

The memories of problems and hardships faced by Odisha people during lockdown situation is still fresh. The lockdown restrictions had adversely impacted the state’s economy, social sectors and the education of children as well, he recalled.

Notably, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has widely appreciated Odisha government’s endeavour in tackling the pandemic situation.

