Boudh: Acting on a tip-off regarding illegal transportation of cannabis kept in a secret chamber of a pick-up van, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch seized the vehicle Saturday evening near Sankhari Chhak under Baunsuni police limits in Boudh.

Two persons identified as Laxman Jala of Chatwa area in Koraput district and Ramesh Chandra Kausalya of Kachapai area in Rayagada district were arrested in this connection.

Also read: BMC to seal buildings of ‘holding tax defaulters’ in Bhubaneswar

The ganja which was seized from the van (bearing registration number OD-05 AZ-6553) weighed around 72 kilogram. The STF personnel also seized some incriminating instruments from the possession of the two arrested, an STF official stated.

A case (No. 31/ 2021, U/s 20 (b) (ii) (C) /29 of NDPS Act, 1985) has been registered at Baunsuni police station for further legal action.

Police have launched an investigation which is underway.

Notably, the STF conducted raids at various places during the last two months and arrested eight drug peddlers including the ones mentioned above. The STF has arrested nine accused persons and seized a total of 4.506 kg of brown sugar, 2,072 kg of cannabis and several other incriminating instruments.

PNN