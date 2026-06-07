Berhampur: Two persons were arrested for allegedly possessing leopard skins and explosive items in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said Sunday.

The accused, identified as Kesab Jamadar (34) of Gajapati district and Bira Jamadar (45) of Ganjam district, were arrested during a raid in Upper Burutal area under Jarada police station limits.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said a police team conducted the raid after receiving information about alleged trafficking of leopard skins.

When the police team reached the spot, two persons were seen running towards the nearby forest. During the chase, they pushed police personnel to evade arrest, he said.

According to the SP, one of the accused also brandished a sword and threatened the police team.

Both accused were apprehended after considerable effort, he added.

Police seized two full-sized leopard skins, two live handmade bombs and a sword from their possession.

The accused failed to produce any licence or permit for possessing the leopard skins, the weapon or explosive materials, police said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Wildlife Protection Act, the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

Police said an investigation was underway to ascertain the source of the leopard skins.

Earlier May 16, three persons were arrested from the same area for allegedly possessing a leopard skin, and one full-sized skin was seized.