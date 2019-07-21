Khurda: The skeletal remains of a human were found lying in open near the Collectorate here Sunday, a police official said.

Locals discovered the skeletal remains near an under-construction drain in the afternoon before informing the police. “We’ve sent samples of the skeletal remains to the forensic laboratory. Efforts are on to ascertain how and from where it originated,” Khurda Model police inspector in-charge Umaprasad Singh told the media.

Meanwhile, the incident has sent shockwaves across the locality.