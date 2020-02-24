Rayagada: Skeletal remains, suspected to be that of a missing CRPF personnel, was recovered from a hilltop in Nuasahi near Raita Colony here Sunday.

CRPF jawan Dharam Deb of Uttar Pradesh had gone missing from Rayagada bus-stand December 29. He was posted as a havildar at the 4th battalion of CRPF at a camp in Seshakhal area in the district.

An Aadhaar card of Dharam Deb, a pair of CRPF uniforms and a bag containing some important documents were recovered from the spot which indicated that the skeleton might be of the missing jawan.

The matter came to fore Sunday after some locals spotted a human skeleton on the hilltop. On being informed, SP Sarvana Vivek M, SDPO Tapan Narayan Rath and Town police officials rushed to the spot and started an investigation. The skeleton and the seized articles were sent for examination to Berhampur forensic science laboratory.

Dharam had been transferred to Delhi for which he left Seshkhal in a bus for Rayagada bus-stand from where he was to leave for Rayagada railway station to board a train for Delhi December 29. However, he went missing from the bus-stand. His office contacted him over phone but he remained untraceable.

Later, the CRPF authorities lodged a complaint at Seshkahal police station, Rayagada police station and the Government Railway Police station and informed his family members.

A preliminary investigation suggests that this might be a case of a pre-planned murder. However, the exact cause behind the death of the jawan will be ascertained after the post-mortem report arrives, the police said.

CRPF commandant SK Thakur said a probe is underway and the truth will come out after completion of the probe.

