New Delhi: As many as 1.4crore youth were trained and upskilled under the Skill India Mission, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Interim Budget Thursday.

The mission focuses on skilling, re-skilling and upskilling through short-term and long-term training programmes.

Under the mission, the government, through more than 20 central ministries/departments, is implementing various skill development schemes across the country.

She also said there is macro-economic stability and the country’s economy is doing well.

The government is focused on more comprehensive GDP, governance, development and performance, she added.

PTI