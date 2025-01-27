New Delhi: Sky Force, featuring superstar Akshay Kumar and newcomer Veer Pahariya, has earned Rs 92.90 crore at the worldwide box office collection in its first weekend.

Billed as the untold story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike ever, the film released January 24 ahead of Republic Day. It is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur.

Production banner Maddock Films posted the box office collection on social media Monday.

“Sky Force soars to new heights, emerging as the audience’s favourite watch over the Republic Day weekend! #SkyForce in cinemas near you,” read the caption.

The attached poster shared a day-wise breakdown of the domestic box office collection of the film.

After opening with Rs 15.30 crore, the film went on to earn Rs 26.30 crore and showed significant growth after getting Rs 31.60 crore Sunday, according to the makers.

The total box office collection in India of Sky Force made Rs 86.40 crore and Rs 92.90 crore at the worldwide box office, they said.

The film revolves around IAF officer T Vijaya (Pahariya) who goes missing in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Kumar plays his fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja who embarks on a mission to find Vijaya.

Sky Force also stars Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan.