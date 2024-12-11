Mumbai: Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut series ‘Heeramandi – The Diamond Bazaar’ has emerged as the only Indian show on Google’s most searched shows globally in 2024.

While many international shows made their place in the top positions of Google trends, it’s remarkable to see Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand Netflix period drama ‘Heeramandi’ securing the fourth position on the list. Moreover, while international conversations like the US elections, and climate events created major buzz, ‘Heeramandi’ has managed to make its place in this list.

The show features majestic visuals, captivating music, compelling narrative, and outstanding performances, and is infused with SLB’s signature opulent storytelling.

The series stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh along with Taha Shah Badussha.

Taha, who essays the role of Nawab Tajdar Baloch in the series, had earlier shared that he auditioned for 15 months to land a part in the show.

Speaking about his audition, he earlier shared in a statement, “Having dreamt of working with the greats, Sanjay Leela Bhansali sat right at the top of my list. It took me fifteen months of relentless auditions for his show, and finally, the opportunity arrived—a mere 3-day role, but I was grateful that I would get a chance to receive his guidance. Meeting him was surreal, and it was then that he surprised me, suggesting a screen test for a more significant character, Tajdar’s best friend”.

The OTT series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

It stands as a true masterpiece, marking Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s remarkable debut in the digital realm and a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is an eight-part series streaming on Netflix. The show is set to return with second season.