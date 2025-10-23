Sleep disturbances and insomnia are increasingly prevalent in modern society due to stress, irregular lifestyles, and excessive screen exposure. In the traditional Indian system of medicine, Ayurveda, sleep (known as Nidra) is regarded as one of the three fundamental pillars of health, along with Ahara (food) and Brahmacharya (regulated lifestyle). According to Ayurvedic texts such as the Charaka Samhita and Sushruta Samhita, sleep is essential for maintaining equilibrium between the body, mind, and spirit.

Concept of Sleep in Ayurveda

In Ayurveda, the quality and quantity of sleep are linked to the balance of the three doshas—Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Each dosha governs specific physiological and psychological functions in the body. A disturbance in these doshas can lead to various forms of insomnia or disturbed sleep:

Vata imbalance often manifests as difficulty falling asleep, restlessness, or light sleep.

often manifests as difficulty falling asleep, restlessness, or light sleep. Pitta imbalance may cause frequent awakenings or vivid dreams.

may cause frequent awakenings or vivid dreams. Kapha imbalance can result in excessive sleep or lethargy.

According to Dr. Debabrata Sen, a noted Ayurvedacharya, understanding one’s doshic constitution is crucial to identifying the underlying cause of sleep disorders. He emphasises that the Ayurvedic approach does not treat insomnia merely as a symptom but as a reflection of systemic imbalance involving lifestyle, diet, and mental health.

Ayurvedic Remedies and Lifestyle Practices

Ayurveda prescribes a range of therapies and daily routines (Dinacharya and Ratricharya) aimed at restoring doshic harmony and promoting natural, restful sleep.

Evening Rituals and Sleep Hygiene

Practices such as gentle yoga, meditation, and controlled breathing (Pranayama) are recommended to calm the mind before bedtime. Reducing exposure to bright lights and electronic devices after sunset aligns the body’s natural rhythm with the circadian cycle, which Ayurveda recognises as vital for sleep regulation.

Herbal Support

Ayurvedic pharmacology identifies several herbs known for their sedative and calming effects:

Tagar (Valeriana wallichii) – often referred to as Indian Valerian, it has tranquillising properties that alleviate anxiety and nervous tension.

– often referred to as Indian Valerian, it has tranquillising properties that alleviate anxiety and nervous tension. Jatamansi (Nardostachys jatamansi) – regarded as a brain tonic and adaptogen, it helps reduce mental stress and promotes deeper sleep.

– regarded as a brain tonic and adaptogen, it helps reduce mental stress and promotes deeper sleep. Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) – balances Vata and Kapha doshas and supports the body’s resilience against stress.

These herbs are typically administered in powdered or decoction form, sometimes in combination with ghee or honey to enhance bioavailability.

Abhyanga (Oil Massage)

Applying warm medicated oil on the body—particularly the soles of the feet—before bedtime is a traditional method to pacify Vata dosha. Oils such as sesame or Brahmi oil are commonly used. Dr Sen notes that this practice not only improves circulation but also induces a state of calmness conducive to sleep.

Dietary and behavioural guidelines

Ayurveda advocates consuming a light, warm dinner at least two hours before sleep. Foods that aggravate Vata or Pitta—such as caffeine, spicy items, or cold foods—should be avoided. Establishing a fixed bedtime and waking time helps maintain the body’s internal clock (Agni balance).

Ayurvedic understanding of insomnia (Anidra)

Classical Ayurvedic literature categorises insomnia under the term Anidra, attributing it mainly to Vata-predominant disorders. Symptoms may include mental overactivity, dryness, fatigue, and irritability. Management focuses on Vata pacification, which includes grounding therapies, warm unctuous foods, and herbs that stabilise the nervous system.

Contemporary relevance

Modern sleep research supports many of Ayurveda’s ancient principles. Studies have shown that herbs such as Tagar and Jatamansi contain compounds with GABAergic and sedative properties, paralleling the effects of certain modern sleep aids but without their side effects. Furthermore, the Ayurvedic focus on circadian alignment and holistic wellness corresponds with contemporary findings in chronobiology.

Ayurveda offers a comprehensive framework for addressing sleep disorders, emphasising prevention and lifestyle balance over symptomatic relief. By integrating herbal remedies, structured routines, and mindfulness practices, it provides what Dr Debabrata Sen describes as a “sleep reset”—a process of reestablishing harmony within the body’s natural rhythms. The enduring relevance of these ancient prescriptions demonstrates how traditional wisdom continues to inform and complement modern approaches to sleep health.

References

