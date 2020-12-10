Bhubaneswar: School and Mass Education Department Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Thursday said there is a chance of reopening of schools from January 2021.

Addressing the presser Dash said, “A decision on reopening schools in January is arrived at, priority will be given to conducting classes for Class X and XII standards so as to facilitate students appearing the board examinations next year.”

Dash further said that “Around six lakh students will appear in the examination after 100 days of classes. Each student will get “question bank” for the preparation of the examination due to pandemic coronavirus.”

On the other hand, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) had given its nod for reopening of schools in December, the School and Mass Education Department decided to take extra precaution in view of the COVID-19 situation.

“That’s why we are gearing up for reopening of schools from January next year,” added Dash.

