Bhubaneswar: School and Mass Education Department (SME) Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Thursday said that the dates of matriculation examination papers evaluation and examination of remaining papers of Plus-II students will be released within seven days.

For this a meeting will be held with the top officials of BSE and CHSE within two to three days, added Dash.

Dash further said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has given a green signal for the same.

It was announced by the SME minister April 10 that Class IX students belonging to schools under the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will be promoted to Class X without appearing for their history and geography examinations.

Notably, Dash earlier said that the School and Mass Education department will conduct the remaining part of the Plus-II examinations 2020 for arts, science and commerce streams post lockdown i.e. after May 3.

As the lockdown period was again extended to May 17, Dash will release a new notification regarding the scheduled date of Plus II examination.

