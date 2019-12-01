Jajpur Town: A local court rejected the bail plea of Rupesh Bhadra, the prime accused in the Haridaspur panchayat executive officer (PEO) Smitarani Biswal’s death case, Friday.

The district and sessions judge, Biranchi Narayan Mishra, rejected the bail plea after going through the case diary submitted by the police which had mentioned about some call charts and photographs.

Rupesh’s lawyer had moved the bail application November 25 while Dharmasala police also filed a 2000-page case diary the same day. The judge had deferred the date of hearing to November 25 as he failed to go through the voluminous case diary submitted by police.

The defendant’s lawyer argued that the call charts and photographs are not necessary in a case under Section-306 IPC. Notably, Rupesh is lodged in the jail as an undertrial since October 18. Earlier the lower court had similarly rejected his bail plea.

PNN