Bhubaneswar: Activists of the women’s wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tuesday held a state-wide agitation demanding CBI probe into the mysterious death of Haridaspur Panchayat Extension Officer Smitarani Biswal in Jajpur district.

Members of the BJP Mahila Morcha held demonstration in front of all the district Collectors across the state to intensify its demand for CBI probe. They also demanded action against Jajpur SP for allegedly making character assassination of the deceased PEO and shielding the accused persons.

They also demanded action against the chairperson of State Commission for Women (SCW) accusing her of taking a partisan stand in the Smitarani death case.

“We demand a CBI probe into Smitarani death case as the local police have been shielding the accused persons who belonged to ruling BJD. The Jajpur SP also gave remarks against the dead woman instead of conducting a neutral investigation,” BJP Odisha Mahila Morcha president Pravati Parida told reporters.

Parida also targeted the State Commission for Women (SCW) and demanded its dissolution. She said, “The Commission has not met the family members of the victim during women panels investigation and worked in support of the accused persons who belong to the BJD, and it claims that the probe has been completed. This is not acceptable.”

Parida also alleged that the main accused in the Smitarani death case, Rupesh Bhadra though arrested has been provided VIP facilities in the Jajpur jail.

“We demand safety and security of all women in the state and therefore staged a demonstration to warn the BJD government,” she said.

Haridaspur PEO Smitarani Biswal was found dead at a private guest house in Jajpur district October 16.