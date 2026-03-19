Kendrapara: About 30 people fell ill after consuming dalma allegedly contaminated by a poisonous snake in Pattamundai Municipality, Kendrapara district. The incident occurred in Ward No. 10, where food was prepared for around 400 people during a Bhagavata Saptaha late Wednesday night. A snake was reportedly found in the pot of dalma during the distribution of prasad, triggering panic among those present.

Those affected rushed to the Pattamundai sub-divisional hospital, where long queues were seen for medical check-ups. Doctors administered primary treatment, and all patients are reported to be in stable condition.