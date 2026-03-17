Kendrapara: In a remarkable step, the coastal village of Kushunupur in Kendrapara district has been selected as ‘Smart Village’ under the initiative of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), evoking joy and excitement among the residents.

Under the CSIR initiative, six villages across the country have been identified as model “Smart Villages” aimed at promoting scientific innovation, advanced agriculture, rural empowerment, improved nutrition, and technology-driven leadership.

The six shortlisted villages are Bhada in Gujarat, Chumathang in Leh-Ladakh, Joharat in Assam, Janakpur in Madhya Pradesh, Sawaipura in Rajasthan, and Kushunupur in Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

Based on the “Lab to Land” approach, CSIR will introduce scientific innovations to improve livelihoods and infrastructure in these villages.

The villages were identified in 2025 across different climatic regions of the country and will function as “live laboratories” where scientific solutions will be tested and implemented.

A team of scientists has already begun interacting with villagers to understand their lifestyle, challenges, and local resources.

Nature’s Club, a local voluntary organisation assisting the scientists in field studies, spoke about the project’s focus and goals in the next three years.

Nature’s Club Secretary Madhusmita Pati said that scientific innovations developed in CSIR laboratories across the country will be implemented in Kushunupur. If successful, these models will be replicated in other regions.

Kendrapara district has about 1,592 revenue villages.

The foundation stone of Smart Village was laid during a programme attended by Kendrapara Collector Raghuram R. Iyer as the chief guest. It comprises 135 families with a population of about 738 people, including men, women, and children.

Residents expressed hope that the project would address long-standing issues such as drinking water shortages, lack of irrigation, limited agricultural productivity, unemployment among youth, and inadequate school infrastructure.

Village resident Prabhat Rout said the community does not seek free benefits but opportunities for employment and support in marketing locally produced goods.

CSIR’s Odisha laboratory Director Ramanuj Narayan said that the initiative aims to bring science directly to rural communities.

Explaining the reason behind picking Kushunupur as the model village, he cited its unique geographical conditions, including proximity to forests, rivers, and the sea, as the key reason.

Narayan emphasised that a “smart village” is not only about digital technologies but also about developing knowledge, skills, and better education among children and women.

Kendrapara Collector Iyer said that CSIR has 16 specialised laboratories covering sectors ranging from agriculture to livelihoods.

Scientists have already surveyed the village and training programmes for farmers and residents will begin next week.

He added that the initiative will also promote waste recycling, plastic-free village campaigns, awareness programmes, and economic empowerment through scientific interventions.

The Smart Village project is expected to significantly improve the quality of life in Kushunupur and serve as a model for rural development in other parts of the country.

Notably, the project is spearheaded by the CSIR, an autonomous body under the Indian government chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.